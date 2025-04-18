Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.62 ($0.02). Approximately 7,678,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 9,220,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.59.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

