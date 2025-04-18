iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.81 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). 1,134,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 317,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.60 ($0.42).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on iomart Group
iomart Group Stock Performance
iomart Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. iomart Group’s payout ratio is currently 90.68%.
About iomart Group
iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.
We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iomart Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.