Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Stock Price Up 45.5% – Time to Buy?

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) shares rose 45.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,006,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,197% from the average daily volume of 77,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Geomega Resources Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Geomega Resources

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

