Stabilus (ETR:STM) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €22.75 ($25.85) and last traded at €22.45 ($25.51). 86,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.30 ($25.34).

Stabilus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Stabilus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.