Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.55 and last traded at $70.13, with a volume of 485490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion and a PE ratio of -346.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Siemens Energy AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.