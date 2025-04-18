Short Interest in Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Increases By 36.3%

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 58,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentek

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentek in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Zentek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Zentek by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentek Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZTEK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,593. Zentek has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek ( NASDAQ:ZTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zentek had a negative net margin of 16,555.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.13%.

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

