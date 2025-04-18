XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XOMAO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 1,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332. XOMA has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

