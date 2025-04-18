Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock on March 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/20/2025.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MUFG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 4,910,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,350. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after buying an additional 3,342,330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,850,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 507,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,873 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,950,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after buying an additional 241,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,806,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,337,000 after buying an additional 313,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.