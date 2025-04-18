Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.09 and last traded at $88.09, with a volume of 943933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.62.

Boot Barn Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 39.6% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.3% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

