SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SAP stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SAP alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

SAP Stock Down 1.3 %

SAP stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $293.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.11 and a 200 day moving average of $254.90. The stock has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.11%.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,137,000 after acquiring an additional 403,956 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after buying an additional 890,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SAP by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after buying an additional 701,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,523,000 after acquiring an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAP

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.