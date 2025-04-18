Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BUD traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,722. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

