Rep. Bruce Westerman Purchases Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $24.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $772.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,657. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $857.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $970.18.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,057.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 666,383 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $682,468,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.