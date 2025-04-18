Farringdon Capital Ltd. Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $241.17 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $775.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

