Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.44. Approximately 47,052,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 39,148,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $284.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.