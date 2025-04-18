Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 17th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Elevance Health, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares issued by companies involved in healthcare, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturing. These stocks represent ownership in firms that develop, produce, or distribute products and services that promote health and treat diseases. Their performance is often linked to research breakthroughs, regulatory approvals, and trends in healthcare demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $131.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $453.52. 18,534,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,527. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $438.50 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $117.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $852.38. 7,052,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $830.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $820.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $808.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,595,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,088. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $261.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

NYSE:ELV traded down $7.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $427.80. 2,154,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.36. 5,054,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,477. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day moving average of $155.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99.

