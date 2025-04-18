Capital International Investors Purchases 906,365 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,616,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 906,365 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital International Investors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,899,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $456.10 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $438.50 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $514.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.53.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.85.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

