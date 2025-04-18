McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $144,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.87.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $310.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.30. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

