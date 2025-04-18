Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.01 and last traded at $69.51, with a volume of 105005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.63.

Iberdrola Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Further Reading

