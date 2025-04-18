Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $1,647,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $310.82 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.30.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.