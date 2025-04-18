Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 601050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

SPHR has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on Sphere Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92.

In other Sphere Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sphere Entertainment by 826.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

