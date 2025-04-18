Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 2038923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $218.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5,003.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 993.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

