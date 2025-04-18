ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.83 and last traded at $56.93. 5,999,651 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 4,977,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $86.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $15,528,000. Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,025,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 103.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 22,698.0% in the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

