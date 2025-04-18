John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 223,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 61,070 shares.The stock last traded at $25.51 and had previously closed at $25.65.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $557.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHEM. Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,960,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 199,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 124,171 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 240.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

