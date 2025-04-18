Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the March 15th total of 25,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Zedge

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the third quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zedge by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zedge during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zedge Price Performance

ZDGE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,088. Zedge has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.25.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

