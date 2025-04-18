Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 346,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 422,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $840.81 million, a P/E ratio of 232.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Bentinck purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 45.0% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 397,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 444.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

