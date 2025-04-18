Short Interest in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP) Drops By 57.1%

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.68% of First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ ISHP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.72. 2,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.99.

The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

