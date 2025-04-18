Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Meiji Stock Down 11.1 %
Shares of MEJHY stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 7,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Meiji has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $14.18.
About Meiji
