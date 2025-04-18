Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Meiji Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of MEJHY stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 7,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Meiji has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

