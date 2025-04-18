Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the March 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ PGJ traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 39,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,045. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.86.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
