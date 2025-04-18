Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the March 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGJ traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 39,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,045. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 41,392.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.