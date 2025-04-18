Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Up 13.8% – Here’s Why

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) shot up 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. 6,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 343,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BALY shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Bally’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 79.10% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bally’s by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Bally’s by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

