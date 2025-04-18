Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,648,400 shares, an increase of 99.8% from the March 15th total of 1,825,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.3 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

MBGAF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. 17,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,741. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $80.46.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

