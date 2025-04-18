Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 14.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded up 14.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $858.00 and last traded at $841.70. 10,843,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 3,420,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $734.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $798.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $829.56 and a 200-day moving average of $820.64.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,389,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

