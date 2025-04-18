Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.91 and last traded at $75.28. 21,882,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 20,371,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.06.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

