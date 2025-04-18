Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,007 ($13.36) and last traded at GBX 1,021 ($13.55). Approximately 1,248,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,374,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,081 ($14.34).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($11.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 760 ($10.08) to GBX 805 ($10.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.68) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 824 ($10.93).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Trading Down 5.6 %

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 872.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 740.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

About Fresnillo

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.