Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,293,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the previous session’s volume of 412,999 shares.The stock last traded at $88.29 and had previously closed at $88.91.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Capstone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $2,033,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

