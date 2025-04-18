Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 1,659,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,529,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Lufax Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Lufax alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lufax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,436,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $4,221,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lufax by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,634 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.