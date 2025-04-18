Investment (LON:INV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.80), with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.75 ($0.83).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 311.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.28.
Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.81) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investment had a net margin of 83.35% and a return on equity of 14.48%.
The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.
