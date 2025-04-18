Investment (LON:INV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.80), with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.75 ($0.83).

Investment Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 311.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Investment alerts:

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.81) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investment had a net margin of 83.35% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

Insider Activity at Investment

About Investment

In other news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £14,320 ($18,999.60). 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.