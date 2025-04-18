Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 688017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

