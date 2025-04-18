Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 26003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.12. The company has a market cap of C$109.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

