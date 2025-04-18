Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 44681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Stock Down 50.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Company Profile

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

