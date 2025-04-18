Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.64, with a volume of 130271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.24. The company has a market cap of C$355.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Frazer William Bourchier sold 27,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$130,152.40. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

