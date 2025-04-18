Short Interest in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Expands By 36.2%

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FEPI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $400.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.06.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.9437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.