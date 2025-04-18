Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Farmmi Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,123. Farmmi has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Farmmi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Farmmi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of Farmmi at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

