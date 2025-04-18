Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FLDB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 546. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.09 and a twelve month high of $50.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.191 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.