FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTAIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.04. 812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIN Free Report ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

