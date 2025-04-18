Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,972 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,431,000 after acquiring an additional 655,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a PE ratio of 493.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.