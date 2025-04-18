Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a PE ratio of 493.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

