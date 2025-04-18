Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 29,668 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,668 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.12.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $142.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.33 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

