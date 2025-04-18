Miller Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 65,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 114,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after buying an additional 34,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,743,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,740,000 after buying an additional 137,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $151.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,376,238.74. This trade represents a 9.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,286,447. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. DZ Bank cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

