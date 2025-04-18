Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 1.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Friday after Cfra Research upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $73.43 and last traded at $72.99. Approximately 20,745,798 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 15,392,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.68.

KO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.59.

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $961,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,334. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Berkshire Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $314.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.59%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

