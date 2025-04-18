Commerce Bank Has $69.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. LM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,507,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $483.90 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $520.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.82.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

